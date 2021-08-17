Mobile churches tolling bells at noon this week for Healthcare Prayer and Appreciation week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council have declared August 18-25 as Healthcare Prayer and Appreciation Week and are asking faith leaders and all Mobilians to keep local healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in their thoughts and prayers.

The city of Mobile is asking all local churches and houses of worship to toll their bells for one minute at noon each day during the week as a reminder to all citizens that we must unite to defeat COVID-19 and remind local healthcare workers that we are committed to doing so. If you or your organization do something showing your appreciation for frontline healthcare workers in the Port City, share it to social media with the hashtag: #Mobilecares. The city wants to highlight some of the things groups are doing to show local healthcare heroes the community still values the work they’re doing in hospitals and clinics every day.