97K gallons of red wine spill into creek near vienyard

(CNN) — 97-thousand gallons of red wine spilled into a creek January 22, 2020 on Wednesday — That’s enough to fill eight large tanker trucks.

Most of the wine is believed to have made its way into the Russian River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popped open — spilling the wine. 

There have been no reports of fish death —

But the acidity in the wine could kill insects the fish feed on.

The winery says it is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with authorities.

