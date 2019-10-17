911 hang up call leads to meth trafficking arrest

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine check-in connection to a 911 hang up call ended with a man being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 536 Andros Road in Holt Wednesday night at about 11 p.m. after someone dialed the emergency number, then disconnected. A deputy spotted 33-year old Nemiah Liam Barnett of that address walking down the middle of the road, carrying a bag with a white substance in his right hand.

When Barnett spotted the patrol car, he began walking faster and crossed the road. The deputy watched as Barnett turned and threw the item over his shoulder. The discarded bag was found to contain methamphetamine, and another small bag with more of the drug, totaling about 28 grams. An additional plastic bag of meth, a large amount of cash, and two cell phones were found on Barnett.

The investigation is ongoing.