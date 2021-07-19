88th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo wraps up with awards night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hitting the leaderboard in the 88th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo was tough! There was a lot of competition.

Tonight, The Grounds in west Mobile was packed out with winners. The Mobile Jaycees, who put on the event, are never short on prizes for the anglers — nice prizes and a lot of them.

A couple of lucky anglers took home brand new boat packages after fishing in the 2021 rodeo.

The numbers are in — more than 4,200 men, women and teenagers fished over the weekend, and the folks who worked the weigh station on Dauphin Island may need a few days to recover.

“There were almost 4,000 fish weighed in our tournament over the three-day weekend,” said Mark Schambeau, ADSFR vice president. “Of those almost 4,000, we had over 300 of them brought in alive, and they were tagged and released back into the bay. (It was) something that in my 13 years we haven’t had in one year. We have four fish that broke a rodeo record. We had wahoo, yellowfin tuna, swordfish, and bonita, which the bonita also broke the state record, which was last broken in the 1950s. This was a tremendous success this year, especially coming off of COVID. Everybody was ready to get back out there again, and that is definitely what we had.”