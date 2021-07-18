88th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo comes to a close

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 88th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is officially over and officials are calling it a huge success.

It’s the largest fishing tournament in the world, and that title was done justice this weekend as Dauphin Island was packed with spectators and anglers ready to catch big for more than $1 million in cash and prizes being awarded!



The tournament ended with the rodeo tradition of three ceremonial cannon blasts and the president being thrown in the water. Hyler Kremes, one of the anglers, said “Alabama’s got the best rodeo we’ve ever been associated with. There are so many fishermen here that really try hard, and we’ve had three days of really good weather, except for one that was kind of tough, but we just love the atmosphere.”

More than 4,200 tickets were sold this year — huge numbers for the huge fish these anglers were reeling in day after day throughout the rodeo. Last year with it being in the height of the pandemic, things looked a lot different. There were no spectators, site activities or vendors, so this year’s turnout means more to those who helped put it on, like Nick Impastato.

“For us, this is what we do, and year-round we plan this event, and to be able to come back full throttle and have the response we’ve had it’s been amazing,” Impastato said.

The awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the fairgrounds in Mobile. You can view the leaderboard here.