8 more ADOC staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight staff members employed across the state’s multiple correctional facilities reported that they each tested positive for COVID-19.

Three staff members employed at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala., two staff members employed at Frank Lee Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Deatsville, Ala., one staff member employed at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Ala., one staff member employed at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, Ala., and one staff member employed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Ala, have tested positive for COVID-19. These eight individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Forty-three cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eight staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The Department currently is working on a comprehensive plan to resume some facility operations thoughtfully, including visitation and volunteer entry, but has not yet established a definitive timeline. Once established, the Department’s intent is to keep the public apprised of its anticipated plans and timeline to resume these activities safely in a manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus.

LATEST POSTS