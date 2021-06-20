8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Eight children in a van from a youth ranch for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate over the weekend – the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed a total of 12 lives in Alabama.

A man and his baby also died in the crash Saturday, and another man and child died when a tree fell on their house. The van belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia. A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories