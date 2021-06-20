8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette

ATLANTA (AP) – Eight children in a van from a youth ranch for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate over the weekend – the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed a total of 12 lives in Alabama.

A man and his baby also died in the crash Saturday, and another man and child died when a tree fell on their house. The van belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia. A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.