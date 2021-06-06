77th Anniversary of DDay remembered by Mayor Sandy Stimpson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks the 77th Anniversary of D Day, the beginning of the end of World War II. Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson went to twitter to remind those of the heroic sacrifices of American soldiers who were stormed the beaches of Omaha and Utah in Normandy, France.

On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops, including 73,000 Americans, landed on the beaches of Normandy to begin the liberation of France. Their courage shifted the course of World World II and ultimately changed history for the better. Today, we remember them. #DDay77 pic.twitter.com/UntWmBgVvW — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) June 6, 2021

Allied forces stormed five points, Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword over a stretch of Fifty Miles of the coast of Normandy. D Day consisted of two operations acted upon on the same day starting with Operation Neptune a little after midnight and Operation Overlord upon landing on the beaches thirty minutes past six in the morning.

Operation Neptune dropped 18,000 Americans in land via the airborne division. Although, due to weather conditions and poor visibility many airborne divisions landed a few miles away from the original landing targets.

Let us never forget the greatest military invasion that changed the course of an entire war.