77-year-old woman accused of shooting neighbor in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 77-year-old woman for allegedly shooting her neighbor.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Liberty Hill Street on Saturday, October 10.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested Morgan Princie, 77. She was charged with aggravated assault.

