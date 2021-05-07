76-year-old Milton man dies in head-on collision on Garcon Point Road

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 76-year-old Milton man was killed in a head-on collision on Garcon Point Road and Burlwood Drive Friday, May 7.
The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was driving a sedan north on Garcon Point Road at about 3 p.m. when an SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with the sedan. The man’s 72-year-old passenger was critically injured, and the driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No word on if charges are pending for the 22-year-old driver of the SUV.