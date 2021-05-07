76-year-old Milton man dies in head-on collision on Garcon Point Road

Press release from the City of Mobile

Mobile, Ala — Through a comprehensive procurement process, the City of Mobile has chosen an experienced team to lead the design and engineering work for the Africatown Welcome Center. This talented group includes firms and non-profit organizations that have helped bring award-winning cultural and historical projects to life in other communities.

The primary recipient of the design and engineering contract is Alabama-based Studio 2H Design LLC, which oversaw the campus master planning and historical documentation of the Historic Bethel Baptist Church and the Carver Theater/Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in Birmingham.

“Studio 2H Design, LLC and I are honored to collaborate with the City of Mobile and the Africatown Community on this very important project,” said Nolanda Hatcher, co-owner of Studio 2H Design.

The design team also includes MASS Design Group, which designed the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. Others on the design team include StudioRotan, MBA Engineers Inc., SARCOR LLC and HM Yonge & Associates.