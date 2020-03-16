Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

76 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 16

News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Laura Gensel and her son Jaykob arrive at Kistler Elementary school in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Monday March 16, 2020 to pick up the school lunch and dinner. Laura suffers from asthma and is worried about the virus. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP)

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — As of March 16, Pennsylvania has 76 positive cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The state’s health department said 13 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

The county breakdown of the positive cases are as follow:

  • Six in Montgomery County
  • Two in Allegheny County
  • Two in Monroe County
  • Two in Philadelphia County
  • One in Bucks County

The health department said each patient is either in-home isolation or receiving treatment in a hospital. As of Monday morning, 670 patients in the state tested negative.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus,” said Dr. Levine, “We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Governor Wolf has closed dine-in services at all restaurants and bars for at least 14 days, closed all K-12 schools statewide, and restricted visitors in various facilities.

Updated Coronavirus Press Releases from Pennsylvania state government

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories