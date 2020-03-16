76 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 16

Laura Gensel and her son Jaykob arrive at Kistler Elementary school in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Monday March 16, 2020 to pick up the school lunch and dinner. Laura suffers from asthma and is worried about the virus. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP)

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — As of March 16, Pennsylvania has 76 positive cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The state’s health department said 13 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

The county breakdown of the positive cases are as follow:

Six in Montgomery County

Two in Allegheny County

Two in Monroe County

Two in Philadelphia County

One in Bucks County

The health department said each patient is either in-home isolation or receiving treatment in a hospital. As of Monday morning, 670 patients in the state tested negative.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus,” said Dr. Levine, “We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Governor Wolf has closed dine-in services at all restaurants and bars for at least 14 days, closed all K-12 schools statewide, and restricted visitors in various facilities.

Updated Coronavirus Press Releases from Pennsylvania state government