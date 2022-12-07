BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who had been serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Report confirms.

Eddie Robertson Jr., 71, was found dead in the prison infirmary before 8 a.m. Tuesday. His death is believed to be from natural causes.

In 1993, Robertson was convicted of a burglary in Tuscaloosa County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death.