(CNN Newsource) – A manufacturer is recalling thousands of ceiling fans. It says the blades can fly off and cause injury.
Lowes sold the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans between May 2014 and January 2016.
The manufacturer has received 210 complaints about the blades coming off. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 10 cases they caused injuries.
The commission said people who have the fans should stop using them and contact Fanim Industries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt
- 70K ceiling fans recalled due to faulty blades
- Etch A Sketch turns 60 years old this year
- Ex-fiancee of Drew Carey killed in California; ex-boyfriend arrested
- Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in ‘Queen of Katwe,’ dead at 15