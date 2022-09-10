Huntsville Police said Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, was arrested on Friday, September 2. (Photo courtesy Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man was arrested last week and charged with trafficking drugs.

Huntsville Police said around 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 pounds of cocaine were seized from a Huntsville man as he was returning to the area from out of state. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Police)

Huntsville Police said Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, was arrested on Friday, September 2.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force and Port of Huntsville Police seized around 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 pounds of cocaine from Dolce after he returned to the area from out of state.

Dolce was taken to the Madison County Jail, where he was booked on a $2 million bond.

HPD stated the cocaine seized has a street value of $700,000, while the methamphetamine seized has a street value of $2,268,000.

More arrests are anticipated in this investigation that HPD said stretched across several states. Federal agencies involved plan to prosecute Dolce in federal court in the future.