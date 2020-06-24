60-acre preserve on Fish River set to open in the fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Weeks Bay Foundation plans to open a 60-acre preserve on Fish River in September 2020.

According to a foundation newsletter, the group purchased the property, named Alta Fish River, from Richard and Judy Thompson.

It is located south of County Road 48 and features walking trails, trail markers, and ponds.

For information on The Weeks Bay Foundation, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories