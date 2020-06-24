60-acre preserve on Fish River set to open in the fall

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Weeks Bay Foundation plans to open a 60-acre preserve on Fish River in September 2020.



According to a foundation newsletter, the group purchased the property, named Alta Fish River, from Richard and Judy Thompson.

It is located south of County Road 48 and features walking trails, trail markers, and ponds.

