BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Weeks Bay Foundation plans to open a 60-acre preserve on Fish River in September 2020.
According to a foundation newsletter, the group purchased the property, named Alta Fish River, from Richard and Judy Thompson.
It is located south of County Road 48 and features walking trails, trail markers, and ponds.
For information on The Weeks Bay Foundation, click here.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Project Unity’ reaches out to Pensacola kids after recent gun violence
- Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
- Donation drive now underway for Habitat ReStore
- 60-acre preserve on Fish River set to open in the fall
- Louisville detective fired after shooting death of Breonna Taylor