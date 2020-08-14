6-year-old reported missing, Florida Missing Child Alert issued

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 6-year-old girl was reported missing and an alert was issued.

The Florida Missing Child Alert was for Solidad Padilla. FDLE say she was last seen in the 3300 block of Nixon Road in Holiday, FL.

Ashley Norsworthy, 39

Padilla may be in the company of 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy in which they may be traveling in a 2017, gray Toyota Rav4, FL tag number 846LFD.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Padilla, please contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488 or 911

