6-year-old in North Carolina shot, killed after getting hands on gun

News

by: , WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-year-old child was killed at a North Carolina home after getting ahold of a gun, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in Stokes County.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said the gun went off while the child was holding it. He said a parent was home with the child at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear how the child got the gun.

An investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed.

The child’s name has not been released, and no further details were immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories