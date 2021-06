LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A student at George County High School has been diagnosed with leukemia, and the school is coming together to help raise money for his medical expenses.

Ninth-grader Chandler McCardle was diagnosed with leukemia in April.

A fundraiser 5K and Fun Run has been scheduled for McCardle for July 31 at Century Bank on Main Street. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. To register, click here.