58th annual Greek Fest kicks off today

News

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 58th annual Greek Fest kicks off today at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The event features special exhibits, tours, live Greek music, and, of course, Greek food!

Admission is $5 for adults and children 10 and younger are free. A portion of the proceeds benefits various Gulf Coast charities.

The festival runs from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Saturday, Oct. 19. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is at 50 South Ann St. in Mobile.

