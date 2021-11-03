$560K energy efficiency grants given to organizations across the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Municipal and nonprofit facilities across the state will be getting energy-efficiency upgrades thanks to more than $560K in grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey.

The grant funds, totaling $564,520, will support projects to install energy-efficient lighting and heating, air conditioning and ventilation units, solar panels and wastewater treatment equipment.

One of the grants will also help develop energy-code training and resources to be used statewide.

“By updating equipment and lighting to be more energy-efficient, these cities, towns and nonprofit organizations will use less energy and save money on utility costs,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these funds to enable these facilities to operate more efficiently.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will administer the grants from funds allocated by the US Department of Energy as part of the State Energy Program.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey’s efforts to create a more sustainable Alabama through these grants, which will support upgrades that will benefit these communities and organizations for years to come,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to various municipalities, organizations and non-profits

Energy Codes

Southface Energy Institute – $24,946: Funds will be used to develop and provide energy-code training, resources and technical assistance throughout the state.

Lighting and HVAC upgrades

Town of Gurley – $32,000 to install energy-efficient lighting and HVAC upgrades at the Gurley Municipal Complex.

– $32,000 to install energy-efficient lighting and HVAC upgrades at the Gurley Municipal Complex. Alabama High School of Mathematics and Science Foundation – $29,747: Funds will be used to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades in the boys’ dorm at the school in Mobile.

– $29,747: Funds will be used to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades in the boys’ dorm at the school in Mobile. Space One Eleven – $40,000 to install energy-efficient HVAC upgrades and insulation at Space One Eleven in Birmingham .

– $40,000 to install energy-efficient HVAC upgrades and insulation at Space One Eleven in Birmingham Senior Citizens Services Inc. – $27,025 to install energy-efficient lighting and HVAC upgrades at the Via Health Fitness Enrichment Center in Mobile.

– $27,025 to install energy-efficient lighting and HVAC upgrades at the Via Health Fitness Enrichment Center in Mobile. Lakeshore Foundation – $37,705 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Foundation’s facility in Birmingham.

– $37,705 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Foundation’s facility in Birmingham. City of Luverne Electric Board – $25,000 to install energy-efficient street lighting upgrades for the city.

– $25,000 to install energy-efficient street lighting upgrades for the city. International Motor Sports Hall of Fame – $40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Hall of Fame facility in Talladega.

– $40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Hall of Fame facility in Talladega. Gulf Shores United Methodist Church – $33,143 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the church.

– $33,143 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the church. Piedmont Historical Society – $40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting, HVAC and insulation upgrades at the Southern Railroad Depot in Calhoun County.

– $40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting, HVAC and insulation upgrades at the Southern Railroad Depot in Calhoun County. City of Millbrook – $40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades to the Millbrook Sewer Treatment Facility and Millbrook Civic Center.

Wastewater Treatment

Town of Ider – $39,954 to install new grinder pumps, blowers and flow transmission monitoring equipment at the Ider Wastewater Treatment Plant in DeKalb County.

– $39,954 to install new grinder pumps, blowers and flow transmission monitoring equipment at the Ider Wastewater Treatment Plant in DeKalb County. City of Luverne Water Board – $40,000 to install energy-efficient lift station pumps at the wastewater treatment plant.

– $40,000 to install energy-efficient lift station pumps at the wastewater treatment plant. Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Russellville – $40,000 to install variable frequency drives, which are used to control the flow of sewage through the pumps and help wastewater treatment plants achieve the required flow, at the Radford “Joe” Murray Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Solar Panels