FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Goodwill is coming to Foley. Gulf Coast CEO Frank Harkins says the new facility will contain more than the traditional thrift store.

“A warehouse, where we will be able to truck all our material from one store to another, plus the store, plus the community center, plus the donation drop off,” Harkins said.

The facility is set to be on 8.4 acres of land near East Azalea Avenue.

The location will add new jobs to the area and Goodwill’s mission is to hire diverse employees.

“We employ about 500 people,” said Harkins. “42% of the people on our team are people with disabilities, and 5% are either veterans or active duty military, so we are just an employer ourselves and we also try to find people jobs out in the local communities, so they start working with us and then maybe go work somewhere else.”

Harkins said he is most excited to welcome residents to the new community center at the facility.

“We have a room called the community center so people can come and go and use that room for whatever purpose that community needs it to be,” Harkins said.

The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.