5-year-old Mississippi girl found dead in pond by neighbors

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-crime-scene-blue_29520289_ver1.0_640_360_1524710103756.jpg

NEW HOPE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say a 5-year-old girl found dead by her neighbors was apparently never reported missing.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells reporters that Annabelle Bush apparently drowned over the weekend in a pond near her New Hope home. He says she was found by area property owners Monday morning. An autopsy is pending.

The county sheriff’s office is investigating. The Commercial Dispatch reports a sheriff’s investigator said Annabelle hadn’t been reported missing. It’s unclear how long she was in the pond.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories