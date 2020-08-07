5 Things to Know for Today

Women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

1. TRUMP MOVES TO BAN TIKTOK, WECHAT The executive orders take effect in 45 days and could bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, effectively removing them from distribution in the U.S.

2. MORE BODIES RECOVERED IN LEBANON French and Russian rescue teams with dogs are searching the port area, the day after Emmanuel Macron promised aid and vowed to press for Lebanese governmental reforms.

3. RUSSIA’S RACE FOR VACCINE RAISES CONCERNS Scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush for a COVID-19 vaccine could backfire and point to ethical issues that undermine confidence in the Russian studies.

4. ‘YOU ARE NOT DEMONSTRATING’ Violent clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, persist and the city’s mayor is decrying the unrest, saying demonstrators are “attempting to commit murder.”

5. SETH ROGEN SPARKS UPROAR IN ISRAEL The Jewish comedian’s comments in podcast about Israel — especially saying the country “doesn’t make sense” — infuriated many Israel supporters.