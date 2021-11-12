5 Things To Do This Weekend: November 12th – 14th

Eggfest – Pensacola

Pensacola EggFest will take place this Sunday with tastings from noon ‘til 3pm at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event hosts BBQ teams and backyard cooks from all over the United States who share two things: a love of cooking and the joy of giving back to their communities including with organizations like Rally Pensacola, Manna Food Pantry, and Studer Community Institute

Sister II Sister, Mobile

Join us Saturday for the Sister II Sister Women’s Expo from 9am-4pm at the Fairgrounds! This year marks the 7th year for this exciting Women’s Expo. Daughters, mothers, and grandmothers alike will find this event filled with education, entertainment, and shopping that will keep even the most energetic wanting more. ​

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Mobile

Its time for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s and you’re invited to join to help raise funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Its at Spring Hill College in Mobile with registration beginning Sunday at 1pm and the ceremony at 2. So, come on out and help join the fight against this terrible disease.

Porchfest, Brewton

Porchfest is coming up this Saturday in Brewton from 2-8pm with free admission along the 600 block of Belleville and Evergreen Avenues. There will be food vendors along with multiple genres of music being played on homeowner’s front porch stages as well as the main stage including The Tip Tops and Willie Lee Golden and The Goldens! So, bring your lawn chair for a great afternoon in Brewton!

Battleship 12K, Spanish Fort

This Sunday, the 6th annual Battleship 12K is a patriotic run to honor those who have served. This Veterans Day tradition starts on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay and finishes at the USS Alabama. The event has partnerships with many veteran-focused non-profits and charities who provide valuable services to the men and women who have bravely served our country. Race starts at 8am at the Spanish Fort Town Center; go to Battleship12k.com to register