5 Things to do This Weekend: Halloween Weekend!

Making Strides Walk – Cooper Riverside Park, Mobile

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk of South Alabama will take place on Saturday beginning at 8am at Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile and there is still time to sign up or donate so you can participate in helping the American Cancer Society’s fight to eradicate this terrible disease

Fairhope Music Fest – Halstead Amphitheater/Weeks Bay Plantation, Fairhope

Bring your chairs, coolers, and good vibes to the Fairhope Music Fest Friday at the Halstead Amphitheater and again on Saturday and Sunday at Weeks Bay Plantation! Jam out to bands like Flo Tribe, Red Clay Strays, Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr. and more! For show and lineup information go to FairhopeMusicFestival.com.

Trunk or Treat – The Back Deck Bar and Grille, Daphne

The 2nd Annual Lake Forest Daphne Trunk or Treat Event is here and it’s going to be held at The Back Deck Bar and Grille Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm where there’s going to be a magician, fire dancers, and a bag of candy for entry! And don’t go home after 6 because there’s an after party going ‘til 10 pm!

Halloween at The Exploreum – The Exploreum, Mobile

Its that time of year for Halloween at The Exploreum this Saturday where you can rock your best costume at the Exploreum Science Center in Mobile from 10:30-3pm! Come on down so you can See a spooky series of scientific experiments and face your phobias in Dr. Jitters Chambers of Fear and have a ghastly good time at the spookiest event of the year!

Greater Gulf State Fair – The Grounds, Mobile

The 67th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair has begun at The Grounds and its going on ‘til November 7th and I couldn’t be anymore excited! There’s going to be tons of games and food, and I’ll be there tomorrow walking around having a blast, plus Craig Morgan and Clay Walker are going to be performing on Saturday on The Grandstand! For more information on all the things happening go to GreaterGulfStateFair.com!