5 Things to do This Weekend: For the Weekend of October 15th-17th

Dauphin Street Beer Festival – Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile

If you like beer make sure you make your way on down to Dauphin Street for the 23rd annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival this Saturday from 6-9pm! Its going to be an epic night with over 60 beer and 20 plus venues making it the biggest beer event of the year!

Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship – Fairhope

Join us for Food & Live Music as over 30 teams will be competing to become Gumbo Champion and win a coveted ticket to the World Food event this Saturday from 11-2:30 at Coastal Community College-Halstead Amphitheater in Fairhope featuring The Marlow Boys!

The Spin Doctors – Halstead Amphitheater, Fairhope

Catch the legendary Spin Doctors in Fairhope on Friday from 5-8:30pm. This show will take place at The Halstead Amphitheater on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College as part of the Live at Five Concert Series. If you want to relive some of their classic tunes and some new ones as well, this is the place to be!

Martin Lawrence’s LIT AF Tour – Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

Martin Lawrence is bringing his the The LIT AF Tour 2021 to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi this Saturday with the show starting at 7:30. Listen, we all know Martin, the star of such movies as Bad Boyz Life, Rush Hour and his own hit series brings special guests Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson so you don’t want to miss it!

2021 Fall Food Truck Fest – Community Maritime Park, Downtown Pensacola

Come on out to the 2021 Fall Food Truck Fest at the Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola this Sunday, from 11am to 8pm and enjoy all of the delectable food trucks that will be available to eat with Johnny Hayes as well as The Hoo Doos as your live entertainment