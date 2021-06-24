5 Things to do This Weekend for the Weekend of June 25-27

Bubbles Bourbon BBQ and Brunch – Pensacola

Summer is here, and that means it’s time to light the grill. Join us for a Saturday brunch with bubbles, bourbon, and BBQ to support the Southern Youth Sports Association (SYSA) this Saturday at noon at The Establishment in Pensacola

Legion Field Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting – Pensacola

Staying in Pensacola we have the Legion Field Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday from 11am-1pm. So, bring your swimsuits and tennis shoes for a day of fun for the entire family and experience our brand new splash pad along with bounce houses, live music, food on the grill, prize giveaways and more!

MCMRM Superhero Lego Build – Gulfport, MS

Superhero Lego Build will take place at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport, MS. and it’s their first Lego Build since the pandemic began and its going from 10am-Noon on Saturday. Tickets are $15 and parental supervision is required

Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s 3rd Annual Jazz & Cocktails, A Rx For A Cause – Mobile

Jazz it up during Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s 3rd Annual Jazz & Cocktails, A Rx For A Cause fundraiser on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Grand Hall in Mobile. Proceeds will benefit Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy, Alabama’s only free medication safety net for the uninsured in south Alabama

Tropic Combat – Fort Walton

Combat Sports Pro Wrestling presents TROPIC COMBAT live at Props Brewery and Tap Room in Fort Walton this Saturday kicking off at 6PM and will feature a main event with a Tables Ladders and Chairs match! Tickets are only $10