5 Things to do This Weekend for the weekend of August 20th – 22nd

Paddle at the Park – Henderson Beach State Park, Destin

After a one-year absence, our annual standup paddle board race is back! Paddle at the Park is moving to Henderson Beach State Park after getting a name change and will take place this Saturday starting at 9am at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin and will feature races for the recreational or the elite and even 2 new categories for kayaks and inflatables!

Any Given Sunday -Merry Widow, Downtown Mobile

This Sunday at the Merry Widow in Downtown Mobile, Song for Song Music presents “Any Given Sunday”, a showcase of some really talented local artist and entertainers that will take you on a journey into their musical gifts. Show starts at 5, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door

80’s Party – 200 South, Pensacola

Are you ready for a gnarly party? It’s time to go back to school and what better way to celebrate the end of summer then by dressing up in radical 80’s outfits? We’re gonna be decked out and jammin’ to the best old school jams. Get those acid wash jeans and fanny packs out of the attic and head down to 200 South Saturday @ 5pm.

Beer and Doughnut Paring – Gary’s Brewing and Biergarten, Pensacola

What could be better than beer and doughnuts? Gary’s Brewing and Biergarten in Pensacola is having a beer and doughnuts pairing this Saturday from 2 – 6pm where you can get 4 doughnuts paired with 4 taster beers for only $18! Tickets must be purchased at the brewery or on Eventbrite.com.

Emerald Coast Comedy Explosion – The Island Ft Walton Destin by Hotel RL

BlackStone Productions & DJ ShoNuff Present the Emerald Coast Comedy Explosion Featuring The Carolina Queen of Comedy; Sweet Baby Kita. That will take place at The Island Ft Walton Destin by Hotel RL Saturday and Sunday and the shows will kick off at 7pm