5 Things to do This Weekend: August 27th-29th

Boogie at Big Beach – Big Beach Brewing, Gulf Shores

Time to get your Jerry Garcia on with Fairhope’s own East LA Fadeaway for your favorite Dead tunes and some of the best beer on the Gulf Coast at the outdoor stage at Big Beach Brewing 6pm on Saturday for Boogie at the Beach in Gulf Shores

Blues on the Bay – Community Maritime Park’s Hunter Amphitheater, Pensacola

Pack your coolers and bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Community Maritime Park’s Hunter Amphitheater in Pensacola Sunday at 6 for the Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay Concert Series. Enjoy a cool bay breeze, dance and listen to some of the region’s best musical talent

Mobile Flea Market Food Truck Festival – Mobile Flea Market, Mobile

If you enjoy shopping at the largest flea market in the Gulf Coast while having several delectable food trucks to choose from, I have the event for you! This Saturday at the Mobile Flea Market, they will be holding their Food Truck Festival from 9am – 5pm. Come hungry!

Hurricane 5K – Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Dauphin Island

Hurricane 5K is one of the best running events of the year and its this Saturday starting at 8:10 a.m. from the Sea Lab on Dauphin Island. The course is flat and fast so anyone can run it and it benefits a great cause with proceeds going to the Dauphin Island Fire and Rescue.

Brass Pony – Callaghan’s Irish Social Pub

One of Mobile’s favorite bands Brass Pony will be playing at Callaghan’s Irish Social Pub tomorrow night at 7pm! The three self-described poorly adapted misfits take songs you ‘think’ you may have heard before, and add some funk turning those songs into outrageous bluesy, jazzed-up tunes!