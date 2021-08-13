5 Things to do This Weekend: August 13-15

Gulf Coast Mixed Martial Arts – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi

This Saturday, GCMMA 11 will be at the Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi for some hard hitting action, as they present Huber vs Davis for the Bantomweight championship, as well as 4 other championship fights! If you’re an MMA fan you won’t want to miss this! The fights start at 5pm!

Alabama Strongest Man/Woman 9 – The Hang Out, Gulf Shores

Come on out to The Hang Out in Gulf Shores this Saturday for Alabama Strongest Man/Woman 9, where the strongest people in Alabama will compete to see who is top dog! Events include the log and keg press medley, the frame deadlift, the duck walk medley and more! Contest kicks off at 8:45 am

Emerald Coast Poker Run – Ft. Walton Beach

This Friday and Saturday in Ft. Walton Beach go check out The Emerald Coast Poker Run where powerboats, fishing boats, and more will fill the waterways for one of the largest charity poker runs in the USA! Friday kicks off with check in and registration and a Captains party and Saturday is the Poker Run followed by a party at the Block! The Emerald Coast Foundation as of last year has raised over $2.5Mil for local kids in need.

Mystic Stripers Rodeo – Dauphin Island

This Saturday at the Dauphin Island Marina, the 2021 Mystic Stripers Fishing Rodeo is sure to be an unforgettable event for the whole family! This year anglers will be competing with 16 fish categories and a King Mackerel Jackpot for incredible prizes!

An Evening of Jazz – Pensacola Improve Event Center, Pensacola

This Sunday at the Pensacola Improve Event Center, Come experience A Night of Jazz with the invigorating sounds of Cashmere William that takes you back to the good old days. This is definitely an event for the grown and sophisticated. Doors open 5, show starts at 6