5 Things to do This Weekend

Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo – Dauphin Island

The 88th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be held July 15-18, 2021. The ADSFR is a 3-day Captain’s Choice tournament and a Southern Kingfish Association (SKA) sanctioned event. The total awards package is valued up to one million dollars in cash and prizes and anchored by a boat, motor, and trailer packages. WKRG 5 is the exclusive television sponsor.

Puppies and Pizza at Helen Back Pizza – Ft. Walton Beach

What could be better on a Summer Sunday afternoon than puppies? And pizza? If you can’t think of anything, plan to join us Sunday at Helen Back Pizza in Ft. Walton Beach for some amazing pizza, beer and puppy snuggles!

Flight Works Alabama – Mobile

Book your spot on one of our upcoming Final Assembly Line tours Saturday, July 17th, where we’ll dive into how an Airbus A320 comes together right before your eyes and witness a bird’s eye view from the fourth-floor mezzanine! Also included in your tour ticket price is admission to the Flight Works Alabama exhibit center.

Iron Hand Brewing – Mobile

Join us for an evening of true at Iron Hand Brewing! There will be talk of serial killers and both infamous and obscure cases, plus attendees will get to play trivia and try to win prizes

850 Music Festival – Pensacola

Get ready for the livest event on the Panhandle with 11 performances on 1 stage 8Ball & Mjg, Pastor Troy, Li Flip, Adina Howard, Fabo, Hurricane Chris, Dem Franchise & 69 Boyz,DA Hawg, C-Nile.