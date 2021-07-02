5 Things to do This Weekend: 4th of July Edition

Baldwin Pops – Fairhope

Join The Baldwin Pops for their Independence Day Concert on the 4th at 7:30PM for their tradition of patriotic music with fireworks at Henry George Bluff Park next to Fairhope Pier!

BBQ and Fireworks – Gulf Shores

Join us at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores this 4th of July for our fireworks celebration along with live music, great food, games, and pie eating contests.

Bands and Fireworks – Destin

All weekend long (Fri, Sat, Sun) at Harbor Walk Village in Destin with bands playing starting at 7PM and culminating in a fireworks spectacular on the 4th

Fireworks – OWA

We’ll be celebrating Independence Day at OWA with family-friendly activities and live entertainment throughout the property followed by an epic fireworks show at 8:45pm on July 4th.This marvelous show timed perfectly.

Fireworks – Pensacola Beach

Let Pensacola Beach get you into the patriotic spirit this Independence Day. With the sugar-white sands of Pensacola Beach under your feet, keep your eyes focused on the night skies this 4th of July for a dazzling fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and Santa Rosa Sound. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. so arrive early to reserve your spot on the sand!