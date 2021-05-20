5 Things to do This Weekend

Pensacon – Pensacola
- If you’re into Super Hero or Si-Fi action Pensacon is the place for you. Going from Friday through Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center Pensacon will feature Cosplay, celebrities, games and prizes and so many more things to geek out on. And don’t forget to check out Pensacon Live on GulfCoastCW.com!
Emerald Coast Health Fair and Business Expo – Destin
- It’s time for the largest Health & Business Expo in Northwest Florida…The 2021 Emerald Coast Health Fair and Business Expo this Saturday at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.
Commissioning of the USS Mobile and Mardi Gras parade downtown Mobile – Mobile
- On Friday there’s going to be a Mardi Gras-style parade marking the commissioning of the USS Mobile that kicks off at 6:30pm in downtown Mobile
Publix Grandman Triathlon – Fairhope
- The Publix Grandman Triathlon kicks off on Saturday at 7am and begins with a 1/3 mile swim into Mobile Bay, then an 8 mile bike ride and the finish line begins with a 3.1 mile run through Fairhope.
Mobile Princess Music Party – Mobile
- Come experience the most magical, musical event as your favorite princesses introduce your child to beloved music from their kingdoms. Time Slots: 10:00am, Noon, 2:00pm Sunday at the Mobile Convention Center