5 Things to do: June 22 & 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are 5 things to do along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

1. Lucedale Farmer’s Market Watermelon Fun Day!

Saturday, June 22, 2019 is the annual Lucedale Farmer’s Market Watermelon Fun Day!

Load up the family, come enjoy a slice of free watermelon and let the kids participate in some wacky games and contests! Located on Cox Street at the Courthouse Square. Games start around 9 a.m .

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 601-947-2755

2. Blues on the Bay, Pensacola

Sunday, June 23, 2019

Location: Community Maritime Park

301 W Main St

Time: 6:00 PM

Pack your coolers and bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay Concert Series.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

3. Riders 4 Riders Poker Run, Tillman’s Corner

Sunday June 23- Riders 4 Riders is having a poker run that starts in Mobile.

The proceeds for the ride and the t-shirts will go to the family of Officer Robert McKeithen.

Registration is at noon at Hooter’s in Tillman’s Corner, kickstands up at 12:30

4. Ben Walls Memorial Jam, Mobile

7th Annual Ben Walls Memorial Jam fundraiser, benefitting Jennifer Rogers.

Sunday June 23

12noon – 9p

The Garage Downtown

$10 ENTRY- FREE CRAWFISH

Benwallsmemorialjam.com

5. Tale home a Jake Peavy Bobblehead, Mobile BayBears Game