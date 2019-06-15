5 Things to Do: June 15 and 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are 5 things to do this weekend. June 15 and 16 on the Gulf Coast.

1. Enjoy Father’s Day at the Blue Wahoos

Watch the Wahoos take on the Tennessee Smokies at 1:05 p.m. in Pensacola.

Kids run the bases and families have the chance to play catch on the field following each Sunday home game.

2. Go to the 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival

Come get yours at 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in Brewton, Saturday, June 15. A day of family fun with kid’s activities, Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts and more!

At the Blueberry Festival…it’s ALL things Blueberry with dozens of foods and treats made with our fresh local blueberries. Visit this year’s 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 15, at Jennings Park in Brewton Alabama. A day of family fun, with ALL THINGS blueberry!

WHAT: 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Jennings Park in Brewton, Alabama

FREE ADMISSION

FREE PARKING

Brought to you by The Greater Brewton Area Chamber of Commerce

3. The new Mystic Mansion ride at OWA

The Park at OWA opened Mystic Mansion in Foley.

It is an indoor ride that takes guests through a haunted mansion where they’re able to shoot ghosts and goblins.

Up to four guests can ride a cart at a time through the haunted mansion. The new attraction also features a gift shop inside.

4. Repticon at The Grounds in Mobile

The Repticon team brings a great two-day reptile show and sale.

See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else, and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals at live seminars and demonstrations.

Repticon Mobile is one reptile and exotic animal expo that you can’t afford to miss!

5. Father’s Day Celebration at Harley Davidson