5 Things to Do: June 15 and 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are 5 things to do this weekend. June 15 and 16 on the Gulf Coast.
1. Enjoy Father’s Day at the Blue Wahoos
Watch the Wahoos take on the Tennessee Smokies at 1:05 p.m. in Pensacola.
Kids run the bases and families have the chance to play catch on the field following each Sunday home game.
2. Go to the 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival
Come get yours at 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in Brewton, Saturday, June 15. A day of family fun with kid’s activities, Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts and more!
At the Blueberry Festival…it’s ALL things Blueberry with dozens of foods and treats made with our fresh local blueberries. Visit this year’s 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 15, at Jennings Park in Brewton Alabama. A day of family fun, with ALL THINGS blueberry!
WHAT: 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival
WHEN: Saturday, June 15
TIME: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Jennings Park in Brewton, Alabama
FREE ADMISSION
FREE PARKING
Brought to you by The Greater Brewton Area Chamber of Commerce
3. The new Mystic Mansion ride at OWA
The Park at OWA opened Mystic Mansion in Foley.
It is an indoor ride that takes guests through a haunted mansion where they’re able to shoot ghosts and goblins.
Up to four guests can ride a cart at a time through the haunted mansion. The new attraction also features a gift shop inside.
4. Repticon at The Grounds in Mobile
The Repticon team brings a great two-day reptile show and sale.
See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else, and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals at live seminars and demonstrations.
Repticon Mobile is one reptile and exotic animal expo that you can’t afford to miss!
5. Father’s Day Celebration at Harley Davidson
With any purchase that you make in store that day you will be entered to win a prize pack of goodies for your dad (or yourself!). Of course the Angels will be here with beer too! We hope all the dads out there have a great Father’s Day weekend.Hooters Facebook Page