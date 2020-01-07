5 things to do at 5 Rivers!

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It can be especially difficult to find fun things to do with the kiddos or family during wintertime. News 5’s Caroline Carithers set out to find at least 5 fun things to do at 5 Rivers Delta and Resource Center!

  1. StoryTime and craft for preschoolers – On the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10 am (FREE)
  2. Sunday matinee – On the second and fourth Sunday of each month throughout the day (FREE)
  3. Animal Ambassadors – Meet and learn about tons of interesting animals on the first and third Sunday of each month at 2 pm (FREE)
  4. Kayaking and camping platforms – Can rent or bring your own! Great picnic opportunity
  5. Delta Discovery Boat Tour – Offered by Blakely State Park aboard the Delta Explorer. Find tour info at Alabama5Rivers.com

There are so many fun things to do around our community and 5 Rivers! Check them out and bring the family for a day of education, fun and outdoors!

