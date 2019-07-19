5 guys arrested after fight at Five Guys restaurant in Florida

STUART, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Florida made a fitting arrest at a burger restaurant this week.

Stuart police responded to a Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Wednesday afternoon for a reported fistfight.

When they got to the scene, officers found five guys involved in the fight. All five were arrested.

The police department did not identify the five suspects in a Facebook post about the incident, but did say it was two adults and three boys.

The five guys were charged with affray and taken to the Martin County Jail. Officers do not know what caused the fight.