5 charged with soliciting sex with an underage girl in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A joint law enforcement sting effort targeting individuals soliciting sex with an underage girl led to five arrests during “Operation Home Alone.”

All five men are charged with using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. They are 21-year old Gabriel Petty of Shalimar, 24-year old Robert Peterson of Fort Walton Beach, 27-year old Teswayne Hanna of Destin, 26-year old Cody Jones of Laurel Hill, and 37-year old Phillip Rugg of Opp, Alabama. Jones faces an additional charge of attempted production of child pornography by asking for sexual images.

During “Operation Home Alone” between Dec. 14-18, the five men solicited an undercover officer, posing as a 14-year old girl, for sexual encounters via social media platforms and traveled to a predetermined location to have sex with the girl. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Crestview Police Department, State Attorney’s Office, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office took part.

