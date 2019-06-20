4th of July events around the Gulf Coast

City of Mobile July 4th Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. — The City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration will take place at Cooper Riverside Park. Activities will include live music, outdoor family fun, food (available for purchase), and much more. Park gates open at 2 p.m. with a full day of fun and celebration for the young and the young-at-heart. Mardi Gras Park will also be available for picnicking, outdoor fun and viewing the fireworks show. At 7 p.m., the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band will begin their concert featuring traditional patriotic songs and other favorite tunes. At 9 p.m. sharp, there will be a fireworks extravaganza on the Mobile River sponsored by the City of Mobile. At 9:15 p.m., Emerge Show & Band conclude the day’s celebration in GulfQuest’s amphitheater playing “show stopping renditions of Top 40, Funk, Motown, Blues, R&B.” They’re known “for their energy, enthusiasm and the ability to leave listeners wanting more!”

GulfQuest National Maritime Museum 4th of July Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. — Family-friendly festivities for all ages will take place from 2-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Enjoy multiple activities on the Riverfront Promenade overlooking the Mobile River to keep the entire family entertained, including an inflatable Tropical Water Slide for children. For only $5.00 per child, attendees will enjoy unlimited access to this massive water slide, so be sure to bring your towel and sunscreen.

Dauphin Island Fourth of July Activities

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Join the town of Dauphin Island and celebrate the Fourth of July! Start your day with the Dauphin Island Veterans Association at the Water Tower Plaza at 11 AM for their annual ceremony and end your day watching fireworks at the public beach by the Dauphin Island School at 9 PM.

City of Destin to Host July 4th Fireworks Celebration

DESTIN, Fla. – In honor of Independence Day, the City of Destin and its sponsors are hosting the 33rd annual Independence Day Fireworks Show. The fireworks show can be seen over the East Pass and will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Friday, July 5th at 9 p.m.

Aj’s Stars & Stripes Celebration!

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Aj’s on the Bayou invites the community for an evening of celebration being held Wednesday, July 3rd! This family-friendly event includes something for everyone! Children will love the face painting, stilt walkers and bounce houses! Tasty plates of barbecue and ice cold beer will be available for purchase all evening. Local favorites, Black Eyed Blonde, will keep everyone dancing from 6-10 p.m. A fantastic display of fireworks over the bayou will begin at 9 p.m. sharp. This event is free to attend. Aj’s Stars & Stripes Celebration will be held at Aj’s on the Bayou, located at 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-362-7738.

We will update this list as more events are announced.