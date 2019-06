WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says an adult and two kids are breaking into homes.

Authorities shared this video from a home on Butler Street in Wilmer.

Deputies say the trio was knocking on doors asking for work. When no one answered, they wouold break in.

If you recognize the people in the video or may have fallen victim, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.