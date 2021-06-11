40th annual Alabama Blueberry Festival happening June 19

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — 2021 marks the 40th year for the annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in downtown Brewton.

The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jennings Park and lasts until 3 p.m. Entertainment includes arts and crafts vendors, a children’s section, live music, and a car show featuring special guest Dennis Gage. Tons of delicious food will be available, including the “Famous Brewton Blueberry Ice Cream,” made only once a year!

The festival is sponsored by the Greater Brewton Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 251-867-3224 or click here.

