4-year-old rushed to hospital after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Birmingham police has one person in custody for questioning. There are no charges yet for the suspect.

WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin speaks after a 4-year-old is shot in the head at Mark’s Village apartments in the Gate City Community

WATCH: Board Meeting being held to discuss a protective services contract in response to a shooting where a 4-year-old little girl is shot in the head

A 4-year-old child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head at the Marks Village apartments in Birmingham’s Gate City community.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. The child was struck inside an apartment.

“There were two subjects outside the apartment involved in some type of altercation. One subject began to fire a weapon, with one of the rounds going into the house, striking the child inside the residence. That child has been transported Children’s Hospital for treatment,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department.

Williams said officers are currently canvassing the scene and looking for witnesses to interview. No suspects are in custody.

“Any innocent bystanders who get struck by someone else who chooses to engage in this type of behavior is disturbing, but more disturbing when it is a child so we are going to do everything in our power to try and find this person as soon as possible,” Williams said.

Several officers were still on the scene late Sunday night. Stay with CBS 42 for updates on this developing story.