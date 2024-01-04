MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four women accused of attacking a woman and stealing her purse and hair extensions each face a robbery charge, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Woodside Apartments — 5089 Government Blvd. — around 2 a.m. Dec. 26 for a robbery report, according to an MPD news release.

Officers arrived and found that a woman had allegedly fought with four women she knew.

The women then “assaulted” that woman before stealing her purse and hair extensions, the news release said.

During an investigation, detectives identified four women as suspects in the incident.

Clockwise, from left: Samora Iyana Gavin, Ronnyale Terriann McDaniel, Orianna Jonna Gavin, and Myliyah Nicole Lee (Photos courtesy of the Mobile Metro Jail)

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, officers arrested Samora Iyana Gavin, 21, of Mobile, for second-degree robbery, according to Mobile police.

Later that day, Ronnyale Terriann McDaniel, 20, of Mobile; Orianna Jonna Gavin, 19, of Mobile; and Myliyah Nicole Lee, 18, of Mobile, surrendered themselves at Metro Jail, police said.

Each was charged with second-degree robbery, according to jail records.

Anyone accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.