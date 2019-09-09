4 shot, 2 killed over the weekend in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a violent weekend in Mobile. Four shootings in less than 48 hours, two of them turned deadly.

Three out of four of the shootings happened inside the victims’ cars, and police are still searching for several suspects.

“Just very concerned about our safety,” said one resident of Knollwood Apartments.

The first shooting, Saturday morning at Knollwood Apartments, leaves one man dead.

“I’m not safe in here,” said Gina Houston, who lives at the complex.

Mobile police say the suspect shot 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig in his car before running off. Einhellig was pronounced dead at the scene. 19-year-old Lyndon Hunter turned himself in to police later in the day. He is charged with murder. His bond was set Monday morning for $150,000.

The second shooting, Saturday afternoon at Pathway Place Apartments. Police say one man was shot, but he is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made.

The third, Sunday morning, on Alta Vista Drive West. Mobile police say a man was shot in the front seat of his car. Police identified him as 37-year-old Brandon White. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not made any arrests.

“Just a little scared for the kids in the neighborhood and the elders,” said Rosalen Pope, who lives nearby Alta Vista Drive West.

The fourth shooting on Third Avenue, Sunday evening, less than 48 hours after the shooting at Knollwood Apartments, Mobile Police say a woman was found shot inside of her car. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.