4 Ohio inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers

GALLIA (WCMH) — Four inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail early Sunday morning after overpowering two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

The incident occurred at about 12:14 a.m. after the four men overpowered the corrections officers and forced open a secured door at the jail and escaped, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the inmates were assisted in their escape by at least one individual on the outside. One of the inmates who escaped from the jail, escaped custody earlier this month.

The inmates who escaped have been identified as:

Brynn K. Martin , 40, who is 5’7 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. (Martin previously escaped custody from a transport vehicle with another inmate earlier this month on Sept. 3. He was captured the next day on Sept. 4 in Cheshire.)

Christopher M. Clemente , 24, who is 6'1 and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troy R. McDaniel Jr. , 30, who is 5'11 and weighs approximately 157 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, who is 5'9 and weighs approximately 187 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

All of the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees the four inmates who escaped Sunday morning or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Sheriff Matt Champlin will hold a press conference regarding the escapees and other issues that have been plaguing the Gallia County Jail at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Gallia County Court House.

Other Gallia County Jail Inmate Escapes

There have been multiple inmate escapes in just the last couple months.

One of the inmates who escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning, escaped custody earlier this month.

Brynn K. Martin and Jesse Partlow escaped custody during a transport vehicle that was bringing them to the Gallia County Jail on Sept. 3. Both were caught the next day on Sept. 4 in Cheshire.

Richard Clements escaped from the jail Aug. 11. He was caught on Aug. 12 in Circleville.

