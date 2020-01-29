32 new Georgia State Troopers fired, 1 resigned after allegedly cheating on exams

(WJBF) – Thirty-three new troopers with the Georgia State Patrol without a job after it was discovered they allegedly cheated on exams. Thirty-two were fired, one resigned.
At a press conference Tuesday held by the Department of Public Safety, it was released that students with the 106th trooper school cheated on an online test for speed detection in October of 2019. The investigation into the matter began just days after testing and included interviews with each of the students.
Top brass with the Department of Public Safety learned about the scandal from the girlfriend of one of the cadets, Demon Clark, who says she took the online test for Clark. When Cadet Clark was asked about the cheating allegations, he informed superiors “he was not the only one who cheated, the whole class cheated,” and that is when the decision was made to investigate the testing of the entire class.
According to the Department of Public Safety, during the investigation each cadet described the way they cheated and helped each other with the online exam. Also during the investigation, it was determined the cadets communicated through a group chat message to gain assistance from other cadets.
The actions violated the department’s code of conduct policy and the decision to fire those involved was made after the investigation concluded Wednesday morning.
Three of the troopers involved in the scandal were set to be stationed at the local Georgia State Patrol office in Grovetown, GA. The list of graduates from the 106th trooper school are listed below, 32 were fired except for Erguens Accilien from Columbia County who chose to resign after the allegations of cheating came to light.
|TROOPER
|HOME COUNTY
|POST ASSIGNMENT
|Erguens Accilien
|Columbia
|Post 21 – Sylvania
|David Allan
|Hall
|Post 6 – Gainesville
|Jalin Anderson
|Richmond
|Post 33 – Milledgeville
|Erik Austell
|Bibb
|Post 15 – Perry
|Evan Bauza
|Chatham
|Post 11 – Hinesville
|Logan Beck
|Camden
|Post 23 – Brunswick
|Christopher Cates
|Rabun
|Post 27 – Blue Ridge
|Seferino Chavez
|Clayton
|Post 47 – Forest Park
|Demon Clark
|Greene
|Post 17 – Washington
|Christopher Cordell
|Catoosa
|Post 5 – Dalton
|Clint Donaldson
|Coweta
|Post 49 – Motor Unit
|Eric Guerrero
|Coffee
|Post 36 – Douglas
|Jonathan Hayes
|Paulding
|Post 29 – Paulding
|Nicholas Hawkins
|Walton
|Post 46 – Monroe
|Bradley Hunt
|Muscogee
|Post 2 – LaGrange
|Clarence Johnson
|Richmond
|Post 25 – Grovetown
|Evan Joyner
|Muscogee
|Post 2 – LaGrange
|Richard Justice
|Columbia
|Post 25 – Grovetown
|Malcolm Martinez
|Cobb
|Post 47 – Forest Park
|Rebecca Moran
|Gwinnett
|Post 51 – Gwinnett
|Paul Osuegbu
|Barrow
|Post 6 – Gainesville
|Jose Perez
|Colquitt
|Post 13 – Tifton
|Patrick Pollett
|Columbia
|Post 25 – Grovetown
|Troy Pudder
|Houston
|Post 30 – Cordele
|Caleb Pyle
|Coweta
|Post 24 – Newnan
|Daysi Ramirez
|Houston
|Post 15 – Perry
|Gabriel Rampy
|Carroll
|Post 4 – Villa Rica
|Adam Salter
|Pike
|Post 26 – Thomaston
|Jerry Slade
|Crisp
|Post 30 – Cordele
|Kyle Thompson
|Berrien
|Post 36 – Douglas
|James Vaughan
|Sumter
|Post 10 – Americus
|Brian Whelehan
|Bryan
|Post 23 – Brunswick
|Kelley Whitaker
|Miller
|Post 14 – Colquitt
