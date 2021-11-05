3-year-old girl kidnapped in Birmingham found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG/ WIAT)) — A 3-year-old girl has been found safe in Mississippi after police say she was kidnapped in Birmingham Thursday evening.

Birmingham Police responded to 17th Street in Ensley around 6:30 p.m. after family members reported a 3-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle. Family members, who reported the kidnapping to police through a translation line, said they believed that the child’s uncle planned to take her to Mexico, where her father lives, or Honduras, where her father’s family is located.

Birmingham police notified members of the media about the kidnapping around 9:52 p.m.. Around 10:30 p.m., police confirmed the child had been found safe in Mississippi.

The child’s uncle is now in custody.