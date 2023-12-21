BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old boy died after being shot Thursday afternoon, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department reports.

Lt. LaQuitta Wade with Birmingham Police officers were called at around 11:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham.

Lt. Wade said the gunshot was “possibly self-inflicted” and a death investigation is underway. The boy’s parent who called 911 is cooperating with officers.

The BPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story.