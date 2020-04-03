UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Dekalb County 3-year-old

by: Phil Pinarski

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jacobey Marcelle Stewart has been found safe.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy who they say was abducted by a 13-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, 3, was taken by Emilia Newman, 13, at Jacobey’s home around 3 p.m. in the town of Fyffe.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a light green 2006 Mercury Mariner bearing Alabama license plate “28BK859”. They may be traveling to the Chattanooga area, according to ALEA.

Jacobey was seen last wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

If you have any information regarding Jacobey’s whereabouts, contact the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.

