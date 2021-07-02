3 wanted for questioning in fatal shooting of former Pine Forest quarterback

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question three people in reference to the fatal shooting of former Pine Forest star quarterback Ladarius Clardy.

Deputies want to speak with Taziah Dekal McHenry, 20, Melvin Douglas Hester III, 18, and Nicholas Joseph Wells, 19.

McHenry, Hester and Wells are wanted for questioning only in reference to Clardy’s homicide that took place on July 1 at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.