3 wanted for questioning in fatal shooting of former Pine Forest quarterback

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question three people in reference to the fatal shooting of former Pine Forest star quarterback Ladarius Clardy.

Deputies want to speak with Taziah Dekal McHenry, 20, Melvin Douglas Hester III, 18, and Nicholas Joseph Wells, 19.

McHenry, Hester and Wells are wanted for questioning only in reference to Clardy’s homicide that took place on July 1 at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories